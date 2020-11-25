Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 136,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 54,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

UNH stock opened at $336.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

