Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.