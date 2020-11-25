Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

NYSE UNH opened at $336.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

