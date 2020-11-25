Guggenheim Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Neutral

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

HQY stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

