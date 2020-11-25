Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

