Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

