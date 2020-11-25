HC Wainwright Increases Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $33.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s current price.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock worth $5,263,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

