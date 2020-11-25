HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:HCA opened at $155.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

