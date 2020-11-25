Head to Head Comparison: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of CKX Lands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of CKX Lands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and CKX Lands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14% CKX Lands 48.27% 2.52% 2.45%

Risk & Volatility

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CKX Lands has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and CKX Lands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67 CKX Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than CKX Lands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and CKX Lands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.31 $70.59 million $8.97 1.09 CKX Lands $810,000.00 22.15 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than CKX Lands.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats CKX Lands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 13,972 net acres of land consisting of 10,522 net acres of timber lands; 2,361 net acres of agriculture lands; and 895 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

