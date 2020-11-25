Head to Head Review: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.11 $473.17 million $0.97 64.84 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -22.30

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Corvus Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

