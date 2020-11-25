Head to Head Review: Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get CAE alerts:

This table compares CAE and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -9.14, suggesting that its stock price is 1,014% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CAE and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 8 2 0 2.20 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Hoku.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.70 billion 2.55 $234.11 million $1.00 25.92 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Summary

CAE beats Hoku on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.