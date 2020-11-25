Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

NYSE HP opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $4,593,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

