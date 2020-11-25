HodlTree Price Reaches $0.15 (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One HodlTree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HodlTree has a market capitalization of $663,450.61 and $1,455.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HodlTree has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00107165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00178078 BTC.

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,834 tokens. The official website for HodlTree is hodltree.io.

HodlTree Token Trading

HodlTree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

