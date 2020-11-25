HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.52

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 136604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,251 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 66.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

