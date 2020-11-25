Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) Declares Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HONY opened at GBX 923.15 ($12.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 922.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 819.42. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 985 ($12.87).

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) alerts:

About Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.