Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.