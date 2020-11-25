Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

