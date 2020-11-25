HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

HP has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

