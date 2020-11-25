HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

