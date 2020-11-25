i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a PE ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

