Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 70.1% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded up 70.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.62. 273,810,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average session volume of 14,580,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

