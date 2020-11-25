Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 48 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,497 ($19.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,328.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,396.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

