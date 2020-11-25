Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Impinj stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

