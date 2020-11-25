Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IPE opened at GBX 69.81 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48.

About Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

