Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.54. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

