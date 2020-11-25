Investors Buy Large Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 629,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NCR opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

