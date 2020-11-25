iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.96

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 122945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

