iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stock Holdings Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 68,566.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34.

