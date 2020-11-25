iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THD stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

