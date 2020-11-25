iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth $472,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 113.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 754,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $10,613,000.

TUR opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.42.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

