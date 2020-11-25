IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 104434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 target price on IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and a PE ratio of -69.00.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

