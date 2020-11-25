Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

