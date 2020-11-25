Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $107.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

JACK opened at $92.31 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 371,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

