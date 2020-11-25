Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 55006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Get Jamf alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $18,824,000.

Jamf Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.