Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Neutral

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.75.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $286.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after buying an additional 125,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

