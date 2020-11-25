Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,086 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 371,270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 236,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.