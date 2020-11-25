Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Buy

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 2,306,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 792,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.