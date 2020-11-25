Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.30 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $24.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 93.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 396,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,943 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

