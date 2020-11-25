JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

