JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JETI opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.26. JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool has a 1-year low of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.17).

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) alerts:

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.