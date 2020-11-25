Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) announced a dividend on Monday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. Kainos Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 989.63.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNOS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.