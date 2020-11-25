Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target to $11.50

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

