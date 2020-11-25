Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Market Perform

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 230,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

