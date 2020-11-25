Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) to Issue GBX 12.60 Dividend

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) stock opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 583.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.93. Keller Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 419.03 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.74).

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

