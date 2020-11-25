Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NYSE:K opened at $62.47 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

