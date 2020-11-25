KeyCorp Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $17.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $15.51 on Monday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,551.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

