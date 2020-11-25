KeyCorp Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

NYSE TPR opened at $30.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

