Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.