Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €107.92 ($126.96) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €110.24 ($129.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

