Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

